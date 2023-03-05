Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
SNCR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on SNCR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies to $4.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
