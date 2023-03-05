Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.