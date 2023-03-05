SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SEA Stock Performance
NYSE SE opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SEA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,643 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.