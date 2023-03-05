SEA (SE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SE opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SEA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,643 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

