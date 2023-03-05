Berenberg Bank Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

SBS opened at €76.20 ($81.06) on Thursday. Stratec has a 1 year low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 1 year high of €130.60 ($138.94). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.