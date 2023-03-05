Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.68) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.19) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €20.44 ($21.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.47. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.08 ($19.23) and a 52 week high of €32.33 ($34.39). The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

