Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $302.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 87.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

