Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.49) per share for the quarter.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$16.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.30. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 17.36.
About Profound Medical
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.