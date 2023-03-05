Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$16.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.30. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 17.36.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

