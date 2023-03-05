DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $132.11 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.