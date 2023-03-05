Squarespace (SQSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.