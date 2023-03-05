CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after buying an additional 766,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

