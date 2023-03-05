Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.92 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Weyco Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.