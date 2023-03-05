Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$24.74 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.83.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

