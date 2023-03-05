Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Landsea Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.