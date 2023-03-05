Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

About Landsea Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

