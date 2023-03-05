Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
MRNS stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
