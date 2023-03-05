Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

