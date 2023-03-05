ESAB (ESAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $60.68 on Friday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 367,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

