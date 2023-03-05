Akili (AKLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Akili to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akili Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Akili during the third quarter valued at $13,056,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akili Company Profile

AKLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akili in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

