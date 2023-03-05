Akili (AKLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Akili to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Akili Trading Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Akili during the third quarter valued at $13,056,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akili (AKLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.