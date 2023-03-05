Latham Group (SWIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 590,740 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Latham Group

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

