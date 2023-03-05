Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
