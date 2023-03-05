Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ero Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

