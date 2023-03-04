AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 53,686 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 128.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 932.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.