Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.38, but opened at $45.01. Kroger shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 2,031,893 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

