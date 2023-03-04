AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 260589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.
The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap
AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
