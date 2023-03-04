CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

