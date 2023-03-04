Caxton Associates LP Has $161,000 Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

NYSE SOI opened at $10.12 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

