Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.