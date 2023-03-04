Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,576,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $1,026,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

