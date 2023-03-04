BlackRock Inc. Buys 338,360 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $1,056,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day moving average is $232.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

