Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of Iron Mountain worth $999,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.5 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,504,544 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

