Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,124,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

