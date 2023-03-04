BlackRock Inc. Purchases 760,163 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.11% of NiSource worth $1,034,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NiSource by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

