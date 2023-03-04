argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in argenx by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.17. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $256.44 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

