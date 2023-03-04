Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,276 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

