Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alcoa by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 192.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period.

AA stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

