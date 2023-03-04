Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of DUOL opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

