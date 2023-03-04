Piper Sandler Boosts Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $127.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

