V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59. Approximately 6,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of V2X

V2X Stock Down 8.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

See Also

