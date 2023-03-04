Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.27% of Lear worth $1,009,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,593. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

