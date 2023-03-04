BlackRock Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.86% of Trimble worth $1,051,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

