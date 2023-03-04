BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.80% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,051,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

