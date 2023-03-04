BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,579,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 773,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of NetApp worth $1,087,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.