Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CSGP stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

