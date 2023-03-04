Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,864 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

