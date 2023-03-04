Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NVTA opened at $1.85 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The business had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

