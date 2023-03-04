22,078 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.62 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

