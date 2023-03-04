Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,561 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,382 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.2 %

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Shares of MCY opened at $33.19 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

