3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

