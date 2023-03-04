Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.38. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

