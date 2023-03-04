Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.76.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.