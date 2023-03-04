Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 271,926 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271,926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of Invitae worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

