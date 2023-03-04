Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

AME stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

